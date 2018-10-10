Crop-growers to receive hail compensation

Officials from the agriculture insurance organisation will immediately inspect areas affected by Tuesday’s hailstorms and record damage caused to trees and crops, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

After damage is estimated, those affected will be compensated based on what the law provides, it said. Residents of Limassol mountainous areas said that Tuesday’s hailstorms and mudslides dealt the ‘final blow’ to crops.

Scattered showers and hail caused damage to the area’s agricultural industry, while roads were covered in debris from mudslides that brought down large pieces of wood and rocks.

Community leader of Amiandos village, Kritonas Kyriakides, told state broadcaster CyBC that in combination with hailstorms that hit the area in June, the ‘final blow’ was dealt to crops.

The agriculture ministry said that beneficiaries have already started receiving the first half of compensation for last summer’s hailstorms. By the end of the month, it is expected that all beneficiaries will receive the first instalment.

The prompt payment of the first instalment was made possible through “concerted efforts and persistent work” by its competent departments, the agriculture ministry said, “implementing the policy of the government to immediately relieve our affected farmers, as announced by the President of the Republic and decided by the Council of Ministers last June.”