CSI fans offered chance to attend criminal mind conference

Those interested in real-life crime investigation methods and criminal mind profiling will have the opportunity to attend an international conference on the subject next week.

Organised by the University of Cyprus’ Law Department and the Cyprus Society of Criminology, the conference will take place on Tuesday, October 16, at the University Campus in Aglandjia, Nicosia, from 9am to 14pm.

The main theme of the international conference is evidence-based profiling. Experts from Cyprus, Great Britain and the US speak about “the proven, operational, methods of outlining the profile of the criminal” an announcement said.

They will discuss criminal mind profiles and the methods used to outline the profile of a criminal in order to reinforce police criminal investigations.

“As the viewers of the popular ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ across the globe are aware, crimes are not being perpetrated at random, and solving them has been increasingly challenging,” emeritus professor of the Law Department of the University of Cyprus, Andreas Kapardis, said. “Offender profiling focuses on the study of criminal characteristics, of victims and the context in which such crimes are committed as well as the correlation of all these variables in order to predict crimes.”

Such knowledge, Kapardis said, is then used in the training of police investigators in order to improve the detection rate of specific crimes. “This is an important new approach that has been implemented by few police services internationally.”

The conference, supported by Global College, will be held in English and attendance is free of charge.

It will take place at the UCy Campus – University House Anastasios G. Leventis, amphitheatre hall Β108, 1, Panepistimiou Avenue, Aglandjia.

For more information and participation, interested parties may call 22 892920.