England not on revenge mission in Croatia, says Trippier

October 10th, 2018 Football, Sport 0 comments

England not on revenge mission in Croatia, says Trippier

England enjoyed their best World Cup performance in 28 years in Russia this summer, missing out on a spot in the final after losing to Croatia after extra time

England will not be out for revenge for their World Cup semi-final defeat when they face Croatia in the Nations League on Friday, defender Kieran Trippier has said.

England enjoyed their best World Cup performance in 28 years in Russia this summer, missing out on a spot in the final after losing to the Croats after extra time.

“No, it’s not revenge. Croatia were good on the day against us in the World Cup semi-final but it’s another game,” Trippier told Sky Sports. “We want to go there get the win, get the points we need and then look forward to Spain.”

Friday’s clash will be played behind closed doors as UEFA have punished Croatia after a Nazi symbol was marked on their pitch ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifier.

England, second in Nations League Group 4 ahead of Croatia, face leaders Spain in Seville next Monday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close