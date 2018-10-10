Exhibition and craft sale to raise charity funds

Bracelets inspired by the Rhea Foundation’s work helping families and children worldwide gain access to food, water, shelter and education will be among items on sale for one day only by the Florentia Makeup Workshop and Cypriot designer Andreas Zannetides who joined creative forces for the event on Wednesday.

Along with Zannetides’ bracelet designs, a young artist, nine-year-old Antonis Pissarides, will also sell his ecological bags. All of the funds raised will go to Rhea Foundation’s next project which is providing a water supply for a community in Tanzania. This project follows the Foundation’s latest work; complete a school for the children of a Masai tribe.

Besides the bracelets and the bags, other items will be on sale, all with a goal to help raise funds for the Rhea Foundation. As the event will be hosted at Florentia Makeup Workshop, special makeup services will be on offer for that day only.

In a giving nature with a philanthropic goal, many institutions are coming together to support the event and the Foundation’s works. The day is supported by Florentia Make Up Artist Workshop, Cal Creative Communication, AZ Andreas Zannetides, Impophar, Athinaiki Gonia, Mindy, Print Factory, Spectrum Studio, Levart, Appetit, EyeSpot, Sugar&Spice and Bianco.

Combine your love for handcrafted goods and charity causes and help Rhea Foundation give a Tanzanian community better water access by adding to their funds.

Andreas Zannettides & Florentia Makeup workshop

Charity exhibition with jewellery and eco bags to raise funds for the enhance Rhea Foundation. October 10. Florentia Makeup Artist Workshop, Nicosia. 5pm-9pm. Tel: 97-878267 / 22-251071.