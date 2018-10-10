Get ready for the 5th AUTOdeals of the Pilakoutas group

The 5th AUTOdeals weekend , organized by the Pilakoutas group, is returning to the BMW showrooms on the 13th and 14th of October in Nicosia and on the 20th and 21st of October in Limassol.

The AUTOdeals weekend has become a staple in the calendar of car enthusiasts, of those who are looking to make a smart purchase and even of motorcycle fanatics.

During the AUTOdeals weekend visitors will discover the latest models by BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover and NISSAN. In addition, the AUTOdeals event offers the best opportunity for people who are looking for an especially attractive bargain with test-drive vehicles, which have the Pilakoutas Group guarantee, on offer at a very affordable price. Visitors will also have the chance to drive both new and used models which they are interested in.

The AUTOdeals weekend will take place in Nicosia on the 13th and 14th of October from 10:00 to 17:00, and in Limassol on the 20th and 21st of October from 10:00 to 17:00.

Don’t miss the opportunity to relax and enjoy all the cars offered by the Pilakoutas Group gathered in one place.

For more information please call 77771600.