Graduation ceremony for Neapolis University

Neapolis University Paphos recently celebrated the accomplishments of its 533 graduates in a majestic ceremony held in the Akamas room of the Coral Beach Hotel & Resort in Paphos.

The graduates shared the culmination of their hard work in front of an audience of 1,000 and more family members, friends, academics and VIP guests from Cyprus and abroad.

In his annual speech, the president of the university’s board Michalakis Leptos congratulated the graduates on their recent academic success and relayed his best wishes for their future professional success.

He renewed the university’s commitment to investing in high-quality education and career readiness of its graduates and praised the university’s contribution and impact on social and cultural institutions and happenings. Closing, the president expressed his satisfaction with the university’s newly established cooperation with renowned academic institutions such as Middlesex University London and the University of Hull.