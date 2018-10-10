Greek Cypriots going north or abroad for dental treatment ‘a concern’

The increased flow of Greek Cypriots seeking cheaper dental care in places like Turkey and the north is a cause for concern, the Pancyprian Dental Association (PDA) said on Tuesday, adding that finances should not be the only determining factor.

“Greek Cypriots travelling to the occupied areas, to Turkey, or to other neighbouring countries, should be aware that in the extremely sensitive issue of dental care, the economic criterion alone shouldn’t determine this decision,” chairman of the PDA Vassilis Philippides told the Cyprus Mail.

Rather, the quality, safety, scientific training of the dentist, and availability of care and monitoring after the treatment should be equally important criteria to consider, Philippides said.

While dental care in Cyprus is neither among the cheapest nor the most expensive in Europe, it is one of the highest in quality, safety and health, he said.

“All dentists in operation in the south of Cyprus are required to be members of the PDA, and therefore abide by our criteria and EU regulations, whereas this is not the case in the countries offering cheaper dental care,” Philippides said.

The price of dental care in the north, as well as in countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, Romania, Lithuania and Bulgaria, can be up to 50 per cent cheaper than prices in the Republic, making these destinations attractive alternatives for Greek Cypriots seeking affordable dental care.

“Our prices used to be determined by a minimum amount, but the competition committee then required that each dentist determines his own prices,” Philippides said.

But this does not mean that Greek Cypriot dentists are keeping prices up by choice, he added, since “our higher prices reflect the higher costs of keeping our equipment and practices in line with local and EU regulations, costs which are passed on to the clients.”

“Though it is true that some dentists lower their prices, risking their livelihoods,” Philippides said.

Dentists in the Larnaca and Famagusta districts appear to be the most affected by flows of Greek Cypriots seeking dental care in the north and Turkey, reporting up to 50 per cent decreases in turnover, since “they, along with Nicosia residents, are closest to the checkpoints and access to the north and to the Turkish Cypriot airport is easier.”

Larnaca and Famagusta dentists have also made complaints regarding travel agents organising trips which offer a combination of recreation and dental care to Turkish cities such as Izmir, Istanbul and Adana, which they reach through the north of Cyprus.

“Dental tourism is in fashion now,” Philippides said, “and what these travel agents are doing is what we are also trying to do in countries with more expensive dental care markets such as Brussels and Sweden, among others. We cooperate with travel agents to offer attractive holiday packages which include dental care.”

Regarding the possibility of cooperation between the PDA and certified dentists in the north, Philippides said that the association had extended an invitation to Turkish Cypriot dentists to join as long as they submit their certifications, however they received no response.

“Overall, this flow of Greek Cypriots abroad has been going on for years, it used to be Syria, now it’s Turkey, Lebanon, the north,” Philippides said. “But the problem is that it’s the more expensive treatments that Greek Cypriots choose to have abroad, which are the ones that need post-treatment care, services which aren’t available to all those choosing to go for their treatment and come back.

“The Greek Cypriot dentist might be more expensive, but he marries his client,” Philippides said.