Huge stash of contraband found on Pyla premises

A Greek Cypriot, 42, was arrested Tuesday evening as a suspect in cases of illegal possession of tobacco products, wild birds and medicines.

According to police, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm a task force, in the presence of Unficyp personnel conducted a search under a warrant in a property located in the buffer-zone village of Pyla, owned by the Greek Cypriot from Ormidia.

Over 700 cartons of cigarettes, 263kg of tobacco, 34kg of hookah tobacco, 680 packs of cigarillos, 58 cigars, a quantity of wild birds, and 38 boxes of stimulant drugs were found during the search, police said.

All the seizures were taken to Oroklini police station, after which customs and game fund officials were brought in.

A first estimate calculated that unpaid duties exceeded €90,000.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday.