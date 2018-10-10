Huge stash of contraband found on Pyla premises

October 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Huge stash of contraband found on Pyla premises

File photo

A Greek Cypriot, 42, was arrested Tuesday evening as a suspect in cases of illegal possession of tobacco products, wild birds and medicines.

According to police, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm a task force, in the presence of Unficyp personnel conducted a search under a warrant in a property located in the buffer-zone village of Pyla, owned by the Greek Cypriot from Ormidia.

Over 700 cartons of cigarettes, 263kg of tobacco, 34kg of hookah tobacco, 680 packs of cigarillos, 58 cigars, a quantity of wild birds, and 38 boxes of stimulant drugs were found during the search, police said.

All the seizures were taken to Oroklini police station, after which customs and game fund officials were brought in.

A first estimate calculated that unpaid duties exceeded €90,000.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close