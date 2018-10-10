Man remanded over grenade attack on Limassol home

A 22-year-old man was remanded on Wednesday for six days in connection with a blast caused by a hand grenade thrown into the yard of a Limassol home last Saturday.

The hand grenade – thrown some three metres from a house last Saturday in Nea Ekali in Limassol– exploded at around 1am damaging windows and the walls of a 46-year-old woman’s house.

A 42-year-old woman – said to be the secretary of a community council in the Limassol district, in which the 46-year-old is also a member – had been arrested on the same day but was later released, pending investigations, as she is heavily pregnant. Police said that the two women had differences related to work. These reportedly concern reports made to the Audit Office over discrepancies at the community council.

The 22-year-old, who is a close relative of the 42-year-old woman, was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the same case.

Both suspects are being investigated in connection with conspiracy to commit felony and attempted destruction of property by explosives.