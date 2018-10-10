A series of events will be held on Wednesday to raise awareness about the spectrum of mental health disorders and how they can affect our daily lives to mark World Mental Health Day.

Organised in collaboration with the Mental Health Centre, ACCEPT-LBGT Cyprus, Department of Psychology of the University of Cyprus, the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies and the LBGT Club of the University of Cyprus, Wednesday 10 will be full of workshops and talks that address various aspects of mental health.

The first event starts at 10.30am with clinical nutritionist Anna Maria Ioannou talking about how our relationship with food can affect lives. A more interactive talk will follow at 12pm on putting genders in boxes and how that can influence mental health by members of the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies.

For a more inward-looking and peaceful activity, a yoga session will take place over lunch which will be followed by a talk on ‘youth, sex and a world that is changing’. Other activities of the day include Rainbow Meetings hosted by ACCEPT-LGBT, a discussion on emotions, a workshop handling anxiety and finally, a destressing workshop aiming to relax its participants.

Concluding the events is a fun treasure hunt on Thursday, where participants will discover information about mental health, solve problems and questions and approach the taboo of mental health in a new manner.

Events are free of charge and confirmation of participation is required. Register by signing up at: http://applications.ucy.ac.cy/openSeminars/APPLIC_MNG.stud_registration?p_entity_id=15

My World is Changing

Workshops for the International Mental Health Day. October 10. 10.30am -6pm. Mental Health Centre. Free. Tel: 22-892136