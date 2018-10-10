Our View: Dental patients heading elsewhere for treatment for one reason only: money

The Pancyprian Dental Association has expressed concern about Greek Cypriots who go to the north and clinics in Turkey for dental treatment. The president of the association, Vrasidas Philippides told the Cyprus Mail, “our compatriots who go to the occupied areas, to Turkey and other countries such the Lebanon etc should bear in mind that in the extremely sensitive case of teeth, the criterion cannot be just financial.”

Other criteria they should take into account were “the quality, safety, training of the dentist and the securing of the equally serious matter of observation and care of teeth after the treatment.” He conceded that the flow of patients to the north affected dentists, while some dental centres have lost as much as 50 per cent of their patients. This was a shame, said Philippides because the cost of dental care in Cyprus was not among the highest in Europe, but quality and safety was.

The implication was that Turkish and Turkish Cypriot dentists were not of the same high standard as Greek Cypriots was a rather ignorant thing to say. There are good and bad dentists in all countries and we are certain the Pancyprian Dental Association president had not carried out a survey of dental standards in the north and Turkey to arrive at his conclusions. Greek Cypriots though do not just go to Turkey for dental treatment, but also to Lebanon, Bulgaria and Romania, where it is 50 per cent cheaper than here.

Rather than play the patriotic, higher standards card, the Association should perhaps look at the prices charged by its members. Could we blame a low-income earner for going to the north for treatment and pay half the €600 he or she would be charged by a Greek Cypriot dentist? As for people that require costly implants, their total bill might be cheaper even after they have paid the air fare and accommodation costs to go to a dentist in Bulgaria, Romania or Turkey.

It is all a question of money. If the Greek Cypriot dentists want to stop people from going abroad for treatment, there is only one way to do this – lower prices. They will not do so, however, if they earn enough revenue at the current prices, because this would mean more work to earn the same money. They should therefore stop complaining that people are leaving Cyprus for dental care. The reality is that many people are on low incomes and cannot afford the dental charges, which might not be among the highest in Europe, but for people on Cyprus wages they are pretty steep.