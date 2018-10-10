Pafilia expands its impressive portfolio in Limassol with the stunning Vetro Suites and Amathos Residences

Pafilia Property Developers proudly announces the launch of two high-end, exclusive projects in the cosmopolitan city of Limassol; namely Vetro Suites and Amathos Residences. The respective developments boast elegant apartments and claim prime locations in the buzzing seaside town, further enhancing Pafilia’s strategic development in the city.

The stylish Vetro Suites stand as the latest addition to the acclaimed Pafilia portfolio, situated in the heart of Limassol, with stunning views of the city and the rural surroundings. The development consists of ten luxuriously appointed 2 and 3-bedroom apartments, specially designed to provide owners with open-plan living areas, all seamlessly extending onto large terraces, offering the perfect Mediterranean home. Located in the exclusive Ayios Athanasios area, Vetro Suites are surrounded by a vast array of amenities – catering to the needs of even the most demanding property owners – and are located within minutes of the coastline and all of Limassol’s 5-star hotels.

Amathos Residences, located in Germasogeia, one of Limassol’s most vibrant areas, further reflects Pafilia’s ongoing dedication to offer stylish city properties of contemporary design, built to the highest standards. This boutique development comprises eleven, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments, finished in a cool contemporary palette, which complements the sleek modern exterior. A communal pool also gives residents the chance to soak up the Mediterranean sunshine. Combining stylish architecture with premium finishes, each apartment enjoys its own fireplace and perfectly fuses natural materials with high-quality fixtures and fittings. Amathos Residences is also ideally located within walking distance to the coastline and amenities.

Michelle Taliotou, Marketing Manager stated: “Vetro Suites and Amathos Residences further enhance Pafilia’s innovative and ever expanding property portfolio in the city of Limassol. Both developments are reflective of our commitment to provide our clients with stylish city homes, which offer excellent value and a solid investment. ”

For more information visit Pafilia’s website: www.pafilia.com