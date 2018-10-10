Phoenix Leaders hosts an inspiring evening of digital leadership with Professor Markides at The Club

Phoenix Leaders welcomed the renowned innovation and strategy expert and one of the world’s leading management thinkers (according to Thinkers50), Professor Costas Markides, to The Club in Nicosia.

In front of a packed room and armed with an array of witty remarks, Professor Markides illustrated just how technology has changed what it means to be a leader today and how leaders can prepare themselves and their organisations for continuous disruption and continuous transformation by changing the organisational environment in which they operate.

Professor Markides elucidated how emotional benefits are becoming increasingly important for both customers and employees and the need for leaders to go beyond telling or ordering people – they need to find ways to win their hearts.

Following the presentation, over canapes prepared by The Club’s resident chef and cocktails mixed up by Nicosia’s very own Lost + Found, Members and guests of The Club had the opportunity to discuss in private their own business challenges with Professor Markides.

“For me The Club is unique as it offers the audience an opportunity to engage one on one with leadership experts from around the world. I like the fact that the audience is limited to a small number, as it creates an intimate atmosphere where no question is off limits.” Veronica Nicolaou, Gnora Communication Consultants.

“An incredibly engaging and inspiring speech by Professor Markides, I really enjoyed my first time at The Club.” Polly Tymviou, Maxima Boutiques.