Rain washes out first ODI between England and Sri Lanka

A general view of the ground is seen as the match was stopped due to rain

England’s first one-day international against Sri Lanka was abandoned following heavy rains in Dambulla on Wednesday.

England managed to score of 92-2 in 15 overs, with Akila Dananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep claiming the wickets of Jason Roy (24) and Jonny Bairstow (25) respectively.

Joe Root (25) and Eoin Morgan (14) were scheduled to return for England once the rain cleared but the match was called off as the bad weather continued even after four hours.

The teams will stay in Dambulla for the second of the five-game series on Saturday.

England and Sri Lanka will also play a Twenty20 on Oct. 27 in Colombo before the three-Test series begins on Nov. 6.

