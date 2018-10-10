Ronaldo rape claims ‘complete fabrications’

October 10th, 2018 Americas, Football, Sport, World 0 comments

Ronaldo rape claims ‘complete fabrications’

Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, denies assaulting Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Las Vegas lawyer has said claims that the football star raped a woman are “complete fabrications” and the encounter was consensual.

Peter Christiansen issued a statement that does not deny Ronaldo and the woman reached a non-disclosure agreement in 2010.

But the statement declared that documents cited in media reports about Ronaldo’s encounter in 2009 with Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas hotel penthouse were altered before being “irresponsibly published”.

A lawsuit filed on September 27 in Nevada state court seeks to void the non-disclosure agreement that Ms Mayorga’s lawyers say she signed while accepting $375,000 (£284,000) to keep quiet.

Las Vegas police say they have reopened a sexual assault investigation of the encounter between Ronaldo and Ms Mayorga.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close