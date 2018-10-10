Second arrest in connection with selling fake antiquities

File photo: CNA

In a second arrest has been made by Paphos police involving the sale of imitation ancient pottery.

A 48-year-old Paphos man was detained on Tuesday evening in connection with suspected money-laundering case involving fake antiquities.

A 44-year-old is already in custody.

He was remanded for five days on Saturday for allegedly selling 11 clay vases he claimed were ancient artifacts to a man from Paphos for almost €60,000.

The buyer reported the suspect last week after discovering they were replicas.

He told police that last July the suspect sold him the 11 clay vases for €59,800. He had told him they were ancient Greek vases, dating from between 300BC and 400BC.

But when the buyer took some of them to an expert to verify their age, he was told they were no older than 100 years.

The vases were also examined by the antiquities department that ruled they were replicas.

