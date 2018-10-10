The Pink Silhouette Walk “Together we shine” was a resounding success

More than 10,000 people of all ages sent a powerful message at this year’s Walk for Breast Cancer, organized by EUROPA DONNA Cyprus.

The participants carried the 618 Silhouettes, representing the new incidents of breast cancer diagnosed in women in 2017, one Blue Silhouette for the man who was diagnosed, and 97 White Silhouettes, for the women who lost their lives to breast cancer in the previous year.

Following the Walk, the participants formed a giant human Pink Ribbon, sharing a message of determination and hope.

The event was addressed by the Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Mrs. Christina Yiannaki on behalf of First Lady of Cyprus Mrs. Andri Anastasiades, by AstroBank Chief Executive Officer Mr. George Appios, and by Chairwoman of Europa Donna Cyprus Mrs. Evi Papadopoulou.

A concert by Stereo Soul followed the walk, with the crowd emotionally singing along with the song “SHINE”, which was written specifically for this year’s Walk.

Chairwoman of Europa Donna Cyprus Mrs. Evi Papadopoulou said, in her address to the participants, that “for us at Europa Donna it is a pledge to leave a positive mark on all women. We draw on our own experiences because we have lived through it, and we still do.” She added, “we are determined to give strength, to support and ensure a strong promise for tomorrow. At this year’s Walk we fight for scientific specialization in the services related to breast cancer care

provided in Cyprus. Because through fighting, better results are achieved. We also fight for the right to health insurance and the right to work, both during and after treatment.”

In his own address, AstroBank CEO Mr. George Appios noted that AstroBank walked with Europa Donna and the thousands of participants for the 10th consecutive year, sending the message that Breast Cancer is not unbeatable. “All of us,” he noted, “will continue to walk, with resolve, determination, optimism and devotion, until the day that the Walk will not have a single white silhouette.”

In an address by First Lady Mrs. Andri Anastasiades, read by Permanent Secretary of the Health Ministry Mrs. Christina Yiannaki, Mrs. Anastasiades called on society to join the cause. “Let us walk together for one more year, proving that we can all strengthen the effort and shine in the fight against breast cancer.”