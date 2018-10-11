Austrian music ensemble to present a number of firsts

One of the most renowned ensembles of Austria, the Klangforum Wien, will perform on Friday, at the Shoe Factory in Nicosia within the framework of the 10th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival.

They are universally regarded as one of the most exciting advocates of contemporary music around the world and will present a unique concert, which is derived from Cyprus’ cultural heritage and location. It will include the Cyprus premiere of masterpieces by Pierre Boulez, Claude Vivier, Helmut Lachenmann, Beat Furrer and Franco Donatoni, as well as the world premiere of three works commissioned by the festival from Evis Sammoutis, Thomas Simaku and Jorge Grossmann.

Attending the event will be the Austrian Ambassador Dr Eva Maria Ziegler who will host a wine reception after it.

Ever since its first concert under the baton of its founder Beat Furrer at the Palais Liechtenstein, Klangforum Wien has written musical history. Founded in 1985, the ensemble has premiered roughly 500 new pieces by leading composers from all over the world, giving a voice to the notes for the first time.

Over the years, Klangforum Wien has developed strong artistic links with outstanding composers, conductors, soloists and directors. These have been influential in forming Klangforum’s profile, just as the ensemble has played an important part in forming and supporting the shape of their endeavours. During the last few years, individual members and the ensemble as a whole have made increasing efforts to pass on special techniques and forms of musical expression to a new generation of instrumentalists and composers.

Concert by ensemble Klangforum Wien. Part of the 10th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival. October 12. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15 / €10. Tel: 22-663871