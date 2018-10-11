Bird activists get into scuffle with poacher

Members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (Cabs) were attacked and injured while monitoring known trapping sites around Kofinou on Wednesday, they said on Thursday.

At one site, limesticks and an active electronic caller were found.

“Whilst waiting for game wardens to arrive, a woman appeared and began removing and killing birds caught on the lime sticks. Realising she was being filmed by two of our female members, the poacher launched a vicious attack in order to take the phone,” Cabs said.

According to the NGO, a struggle ensued and both of its volunteers sustained minor injuries, including bite marks, and cuts. They were taken to A&E, treated and discharged.

The female poacher, Cabs said, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended when the officers arrived. Around 70 limesticks were collected and several birds set free. The poacher was issued with a fixed penalty of €400, Cabs said.

“The poacher is well known to our teams as she was caught and prosecuted also last autumn and besides that, we removed limesticks from that place several times in last year together with enforcement officers. As the penalties for trapping with lime sticks are very low, we believe the received penalty will not deter her from continuing with this illegal practice,” the announcement concludes.