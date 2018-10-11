Cafeteria for New Passenger Terminal now in operation

DP World Limassol aims at upgrading the experience of cruise passengers

A new canteen is also under construction and will be ready in October

The cafeteria of DP World Limassol’s New Passenger Terminal opened its doors recently to serve passengers departing from the Limassol port. The operation of the cafeteria was awarded to “Ispall Investments Ltd” for a three-year period after an open competitive tender process. This is part of the improvement efforts that DP World Limassol is implementing, in order to upgrade the experience of passengers.

“Café Nai”, is situated in the Departures’ Lounge (Shell 5) of the New Passenger Terminal and it effectively serves passengers during their departure. The cruise passengers have the opportunity to pass their time enjoyably, in a contemporary and comfortable environment with high-quality service, enjoying the various hot and cold drinks as well light snacks that are offered.

DP World Limassol plans to make the cafeteria available to the general public at a later stage. Currently DP World Limassol is assessing proposals of potential investors interested in managing the operation of shops, restaurants and other provisions in the passenger lounge premises.

The construction of the operations area canteen is also underway and is expected to open in October catering to the needs of all port users.

In a statement, DP World Limassol’s General Manager, Charles Meaby said that “the company’s goal is to continuously upgrade its services, so that it meets our passengers’ expectations and improving their overall experience during their time at the New Passenger Terminal”.