Couple arrested in connection with jewellery theft

October 11th, 2018

A couple aged 37 and 32, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the theft of 50 rings worth €20,000 from a Paphos jewellery shop on Tuesday.

Police arrested the couple in Polis Chrysochous. They had entered the jewellery shop located on Makarios Avenue and, while the woman was distracting the owner with questions about various items, the man grabbed a case with 50 rings and hid it under his shirt.

The incident was recorded by the shop’s surveillance cameras. The shop owner realised the theft later in the day and reported it to the police.

