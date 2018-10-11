Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel ranked 2nd in Europe

We are delighted to announce that in September 2018, the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel ranked 2nd in IHG’s HeartBeat survey, out of the 96 Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts in Europe. The HeartBeat Survey is IHG’s way of measuring the pulse of guest love. The survey can only be completed by guests who have stayed at an IHG hotel, and asks them to rate their hotel experience across a range of key metrics including overall satisfaction, cleanliness, service and condition. With an overall satisfaction attainment score of 96/100, the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel received the second highest score in Europe.

Petros Pierides, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Limassol, said: “I am incredibly proud of the Crowne Plaza Limassol team for this achievement. Part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts is an international brand, with many fantastic properties located in key cities across Europe, and around the world. For Limassol to achieve 2nd place in overall guest is a triumph which showcases the genuine warmth of Cypriot hospitality, and our ability to compete on an international scale. This is not just a victory for our hotel, but a win for Limassol and for Cyprus. On this triumphant note, I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Crowne Plaza Limassol team for their hard work, and the true hospitality with which they welcome guests at our beach hotel every day.”