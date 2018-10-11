EYP success for Limassol’s Pascal School

Pascal English School Limassol is pleased to announce that three pupils from year 6 have been selected to attend the prestigious 89th International Session of the European Youth Parliament (EYP) which will take place in Yerevan, Armenia in March 2019.

The selection was a result of the pupilsʼ excellent performance at the 12th National Session of EYP Cyprus where they debated current affairs along with other pupils from private and public schools from across the island.

The three pupils who were selected by EYP Cyprus to attend the international session and represent Cyprus in this European Parliament simulation are Polyna Antoniou, Constantinos Charalambous and Stefan Stankovic. The three pupils will be accompanied by their teacher Armenoui Kasparian Seraidari.