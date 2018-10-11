Israeli musician takes to jazz stage

Since opening her jazz club two years ago, Sarah Fenwick has hosted numerous nights of live performances with a wide variety of both local and international musicians. Taking the stage on Friday and Saturday is Israeli musician and composer Ari Erev who will be accompanied by none other than Sarah herself.

Erev is known for his warm piano sound and his harmonically-rich compositions. His latest album Flow led to him being proclaimed as “…one of the finest pianists on the international jazz scene today” by Edward Blanco, the All About Jazz radio host and jazz connoisseur.

His music blends a deep classical touch, producing an intimate, delicate and emotional style which is inspired by pianists such as Bill Evans and Fred Hersch, with an energetic, Latin-oriented and rhythmic drive.

Erev will take Cypriot audiences on two musical journeys. The first on Friday will see him joined on stage by Fenwick to play classic jazz standards from the American Songbook with intimacy, charm and warmth. The second, on Saturday, will see him collaborate with Cypriot musicians Cahit Kutrafali (bass) and Marios Spyrou (drums). The trio is a dream set-up with the fine composer and some of the top rhythm-section jazz musicians from Cyprus.

Ari Erev Live

Live performance by Israeli pianist and composer Ari Erev with Cypriot musicians. October 12 & 13. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12, €6. Tel:95-147711.