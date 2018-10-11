Last homes on the sea: 12 villas and 19 apartments for sale

Limassol Marina’s success story began with an impressive inventory of 285 residential units, part of the first superyacht marina in Cyprus with its own leisure, dining and shopping facilities. The project has since achieved unprecedented property sales across its unique apartments and villas, attracting some of the region’s most demanding buyers and offering an unrivalled concept of living on the sea in the heart of a vibrant city.

Just four years since its official opening, Limassol Marina’s last remaining homes now comprise only 12 villas with private berths and exclusive water-space and 19 apartments surrounded by water. Seamlessly blending into the natural beauty of the location and embellishing the coast of Limassol, they all benefit from privacy or community with a vast array of high-end services and facilities at their doorstep.

The apartments at Castle Residences, scheduled for delivery in April 2020, are set on a private island, accessed only by a bridge and enjoy uninterrupted views of the sea and the coastal city of Limassol. A few steps closer to the marina’s superyachts, the beautifully designed and ready to move in Island Villas sit on azure waters, complete with their own water space, private berths, outdoor terraces, private gardens and swimming pools.

With the appealing fusion of exceptional quality, excellent facilities and a thriving cosmopolitan lifestyle, Limassol Marina offers more than just elegant and luxurious properties. All residents benefit from the spa, gym, dining and shopping facilities, as well as from direct access to the golden sandy beach, located just a stone-throw away from the residences.

