Man who shot his son suing over injuries sustained after the killing

A 74-year-old man who is behind bars for killing his son in 2015 is demanding, through a civil action, compensation of €2 million for injuries sustained when his older son tried to disarm him after the shooting.

Timoleon Themistokleous, from the village of Paramytha in Limassol, brought the civil action before the Limassol district court. He is suing his elder son, Alexandros, for injuries incurred after killing his younger son, Odysseas, on October 14, 2015.

Themistokleous is also suing the attorney-general “for inhumane and harsh treatment”, and is demanding compensation “for the violation of his human rights and the violation of his right to life, and his physical integrity.”

The 74-year-old has also lodged an appeal to the supreme court against his conviction by the Limassol assize court.

Themistokleous was convicted for the murder of his Odysseas, 19, after a quarrel that took place in front of his older son, Alexandros. Odysseas was shot point-blank in the abdomen.

The court found Themistokleous was a harsh and ruthless man who did not hesitate to involve his older son in the case.

Themistokleous had denied killing his son, claiming that he was only trying to separate the two brothers who were fighting when the gun went off. The court found these claims to be baseless. The argument reportedly occurred when Odysseas, who was a conscript, asked to use the car because he was due to report to his unit at 3pm. His father refused and the two argued. The father reportedly went into the house and returned with the gun.

According to the 74-year-old, his older son inflicted serious injuries on him following the murder of Odysseas, and had given false statements against him in court.

He also claimed that the injuries have had serious consequences to his health, and despite this he is still being kept behind bars.

Shortly after the killing in 2015, Themistokleous, suffered heart attack while already being treated at Nicosia general hospital for fractures to his skull, jaw and ribs, suffered during the scuffle with Alexandros who was also injured.