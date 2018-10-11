New EU labelling for fuel in effect from Friday

As of October 12, a new unique and harmonised set of fuel labels will appear across Europe in order to help consumers select the appropriate fuel for their vehicles.

This follows an agreement by EU member states on new labelling requirements for newly produced vehicles and fuel filling stations.

The label will be placed on newly produced vehicles and on petrol, diesel, hydrogen (H2), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) filling pumps in all European Union fuel filling stations, in a clear and visible manner for consumers, as of Friday.

For more information on what these labels look like:

http://www.fuel-identifiers.eu/docs/QA-consumers-EN.pdf

