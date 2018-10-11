Not guilty plea over May shooting of two police officers

THREE men suspected of shooting two police officers – gravely injuring one of them – last May in Limassol, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all charges.

The suspects – Elias Mouzos,38, a 31-year-old man from Paphos and a 35-year-old man from Bulgaria – pleaded not guilty to nine charges including attempted murder of the two police officers and the illegal possession and use of arms and explosives.

The two officers were shot at in their patrol car on the evening of May 5, after responding to a call about a parked hire car in Ypsonas in which three persons were behaving suspiciously. On arrival at the scene shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire. Both officers were injured, one of them critically and was transferred to Israel where he remained for treatment for some two months.

Following the shoot-out, police arrested the three suspects. They are believed to have been in the rental car from which the shots were fired at the officers. Mouzos had allegedly admitted to shooting the two officers initially.

The 38-year-old also pleaded not guilty to 32 other charges concerning a number of offences that allegedly took place in Limassol and Paphos in 2016. These include abduction, causing grievous bodily harm, property damage and illegal possession of arms and explosives.

The trial was adjourned until December 13. Until then, all three suspects will remain under custody at the central prisons in Nicosia.