Official opening of Larnaca’s Radisson Blu Hotel and QBlu Plaza

Quality Group and SunnySeeker Hotels officially introduced Larnaca’s latest gem, comprising Radisson Blu Hotel Larnaca and QBlu Plaza, to media representatives at a press conference on Wednesday October 3rd.

Embracing a characteristic “Feel the Difference” motto and stylistic approach inspired by blue hues and elements, Radisson Blu Hotel is Cyprus’s first business hotel, while QBlu Plaza significantly enriches Larnaca’s fine dining and high-end shopping scene, becoming the town’s new focal point for social events and more.

Strategically positioned beside the port and a mere 10 minutes away from the Larnaca International Airport, Radisson Blu Hotel was created to cater to the contemporary needs of even the most demanding professionals, offering an exquisite luxury environment with superior aesthetics. The hotel comprises 106 spacious rooms with views out to sea, 56 sq. m. suites, gyms, a sauna, an outside pool with a bar, all-day restaurant, a lounge bar and a sky bar claiming pride of place at the highest point in Larnaca, along with specially designed meeting areas and conference rooms with state-of-the-art equipment and a capacity of up to 300 people.

Adjoining the hotel, the QBlu Plaza caters to the needs of Radisson Blu Hotel guests and all locals seeking luxury products, excellent service and exquisite restaurants. The QBlu Plaza common areas are specially designed to host high-end events, such as corporate and commercial presentations, specialised exhibitions, press conferences, fashion shows, cocktail parties, concerts and live performances. The Plaza provides clients with spacious parking and 24-hour security and surveillance.

During the recent press conference, Quality Group CEO, Savvas Kakos stressed that: “Radisson Blu Hotel is without a doubt a landmark project for Larnaca, and one that will redefine the area’s tourism map. It’s one of the greatest investments ever made in the history of the seaside town and it’s the tallest building in town. It’s also the first business hotel in Cyprus and the first luxury hotel constructed in the city since 1978. It is our honor to be the first to invest in the port area, in line with our belief and vision for upgrading the town.”.

Marios Polyviou, CEO of SunnySeeker Hotels noted: “Choosing Larnaca as the first stop for the Radisson Hotel Group in Cyprus is no accident. The arrival of the global hotel industry giant in the seaside town confirms our own conviction for the need to create upgraded hotel units. Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel chains in the world, while Radisson Blu Hotels are present in every major city around the globe, near airports and popular tourist destinations. Having one in Larnaca today is a great achievement. The presence of an esteemed hotel chain like the Radisson Hotel Group in Cyprus, coupled with the prospect of the development of additional hotels in other locations around the island, can only prove beneficial for the tourism industry in general”.

Additionally, Hotel Manager, Christos Kyriakides, said: “Our goal is for everyone in the Cypriot and international business world to select Radisson Blu for the hospitality of their business partners or for themselves. We want our visitors to enjoy authentic hospitality with the assurance provided by services that only a global luxury hotel chain of this caliber can offer; a company with over 1,500 hotels around the world”.

Giorgos Malaou, Manager of QBlu Plaza stated that: “QBlu Plaza is an innovative project set to shake up the luxury shopping scene. The unique experience features “exclusive” shopping, fine dining and affordable luxury, with elegant shops, a spa, cafes and restaurants providing special culinary experiences. It’s an altogether exquisite and novel experience for Cyprus standards.”.

The presence of a global hotel chain like the Radisson Hotel Group – one of the biggest hotel franchises in the world – in Larnaca, facilitated by the establishment of Radisson Blu Hotel, aims to provide high quality modern hospitality services for every type of guest, while setting the grounds for other hotel chains to open in various locations around the island, upgrading Larnaca’s tourism product and heralding positive results for the Cyprus tourism industry and the hospitality experience on the island as a whole.