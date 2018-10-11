Paphos gallery celebrates one year by extending support for art

Chakra fine art gallery in Paphos will celebrate its one year anniversary with a special event on Friday in addition to launching a new art services website focused on making bespoke Cypriot art more accessible to everyone.

The free event will be held at the venue which is found down a side street in Paphos old town.

“This time last year Chakra Fine Art Gallery was born, and one year later we are ready to take things to a new level,” founder, English Cypriot Lauren Love told the Cyprus Mail. “The gallery will now also be open on the night with a new range of interior design artworks.”

The address of new website will be released at the event as final tweaks are still underway. It is a hub for an exclusive range of fine art services in Cyprus available islandwide for both homes and businesses.

These services include: art showcasing, art placement, art commissioning, investment art and art rental, she said.

The event will be held in the venue’s ‘secret garden’ and will feature live music by Rhys Taylor and an exclusive art exhibition by well-known artist Kate Fensom, who has been one of the gallery’s best selling artists in the first year.

Fensom is one of the 52 artists currently at the gallery and her new series of original paintings – The Rune Series, a collection of 24 small paintings depicting the Runic Alphabet – will also be available.

“We have had a really good first year and we never wanted the space to be just an art gallery. We hold events and encourage collaborations, the new website is another step to support art in Cyprus,” said Love.

Love said that clients will see a style they like online and visit the gallery to see what is exhibited, which can then tailored to requests.

The site will encourage people to visit the gallery where prices will suit all budgets from around €200 up to €25,000 or so, for larger installation art.

All of the 40 or so artists included on the website are from Cyprus.

The art lover said she has already met a number of property developers, architects and hoteliers and the initial response has been good.

Chakra Gallery one year anniversary

At the venue’s Secret Garden, 4 Georgiou Christoforou Street, Paphos old town. Friday October 12, 5.30pm. www.facebook.com/events/1022944064555034