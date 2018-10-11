Propane prices in the north jump 40% overnight

October 11th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Propane prices in the north jump 40% overnight

The ‘government’ in the north has sought to placate public reaction to the spike in propane prices after they shot up 40 per cent overnight.

Tufan Erhurman, the breakaway regime’s ‘prime minister’, took to social media saying there was nothing to be done about the price hike, which was due to market forces.

Erhurman went on to assure the public that electricity prices would remain unchanged until at least the end of the year, irrespective of possible increases in international fuel prices or exchange rate fluctuations.

According to reports in the Turkish Cypriot press, between Wednesday evening and Thursday the price of a 10 kg canister of liquefied petroleum gas (propane) rose by 40 per cent, going from 59 Turkish lira (€8.42) to 82.5 Turkish lira (€11.78).

Halkin Sesi said it was largest price increase in propane ever in the north.

Propane is widely used in the north for home heating.

The slide in the Turkish lira that began in August has dramatically impacted the cost of living for Turkish Cypriots.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close