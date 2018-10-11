Remand for suspect in robbery and kidnapping case

October 11th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Remand for suspect in robbery and kidnapping case

An Indian national, 32, was remanded for seven days on Thursday in connection with a case of robbery and kidnapping of a 25-year-old compatriot on October 7.

Police arrested the suspect in the early hours of Thursday and he was brought before the Larnaca district court, which issued the seven-day remand.

According to police, the 25-year-old asylum-seeker arrived at the Kiti police station just after 1am on Monday morning, showing signs of a heavy beating.

He told police that around 3pm on Sunday, as he was outside a mini-market in Larnaca along with four other compatriots, he was violently beaten and robbed of the €1,500 he had in his possession.

According to his statement, the victim was then put in a car and taken to a farm in Zygi where he was tied to a chair with a belt.

After several hours, he said he managed to break free and find a main road where a driver offered to take him to Kiti, after which he immediately reported the case to the police.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close