Remand for suspect in robbery and kidnapping case

An Indian national, 32, was remanded for seven days on Thursday in connection with a case of robbery and kidnapping of a 25-year-old compatriot on October 7.

Police arrested the suspect in the early hours of Thursday and he was brought before the Larnaca district court, which issued the seven-day remand.

According to police, the 25-year-old asylum-seeker arrived at the Kiti police station just after 1am on Monday morning, showing signs of a heavy beating.

He told police that around 3pm on Sunday, as he was outside a mini-market in Larnaca along with four other compatriots, he was violently beaten and robbed of the €1,500 he had in his possession.

According to his statement, the victim was then put in a car and taken to a farm in Zygi where he was tied to a chair with a belt.

After several hours, he said he managed to break free and find a main road where a driver offered to take him to Kiti, after which he immediately reported the case to the police.