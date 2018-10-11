Tepak delighted at state land gift for student accommodation

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) will receive land for student accommodation dormitories on the former British army Berengaria housing estate and another area behind the Limassol general hospital from the government.

This was announced after President Anastasiades met with a delegation from the university at the Presidential Palace on Thursday morning.

“A decision has been made to allocate 80,000 square metres on the Berengaria estate to create student dormitories with 450 beds, open and green spaces, support services and a research centre,” head of the university’s board of directors Panicos Philippou said.

An area behind the hospital of around 18,000 square metres will be utilised after consultation with the municipality and the health ministry.

Tepak is planning to use this to house its school of health sciences but also for other schools, Philippou said.

He thanked the government for helping Tepak to do something the management had not even anticipated when the university started to operate, to be able to build homes for students, open-air spaces and centres for innovation and research.

Rector Andreas Anayiotis also expressed his gratitude.

“The huge problem we have had with housing for ten years now seems about to be resolved and we thank the president, the finance ministry, the education ministry and the interior ministry for their efforts.”

Work on demolishing the asbestos-ridden former British military Berengaria housing estate began at the beginning of the year and is due to be finished in 2019.

Demolition is a lengthy, careful process because of the asbestos used in the roofs and walls of the buildings.

Military personnel and their families moved from Berengaria in 2000 to a new housing estate further west within the larger Episkopi base area.