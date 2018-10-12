Akinci and Anastasiades to meet later this month

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday announced he is to have a casual meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later in the month.

The announcement came after his meeting at the Presidential Palace with the UN Secretary-General’s representative in Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar.

The meeting will be without an agenda, he said, as neither him or Akinci want to give the impression that the dialogue is being relaunched “without proper preparation or knowing which issues to discuss”.

“We will simply – as leaders of the two communities – exchange thoughts, concerns on our prospect, our future and how we can find the way so that the sought-after solution is functional, viable and provides prospects to the entire Cypriot people,” Anastasiades said.

He said that Spehar conveyed to him that Akinci is eyeing positively his proposal for a meeting, which will be arranged by the UN within the coming days, after his return next week from Brussels.

Anastasiades had said last week that he had asked Akinci for a casual meeting when the latter had called him on his birthday but that Akinci turned down the invitation.

“The reply was that he did not want to give the impression that the talks were being relaunched,” Anastasiades had said.