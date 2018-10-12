Church service to be held in the north

October 12th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Church service to be held in the north

A religious service is to be carried out on Saturday at the church of Apostolos Loukas in Spathariko in Famagusta in the north.

The liturgy will take place on the occasion of the apostle’s name day which is October 18, the Constantia-Ammochostos bishopric said in a written statement.

The organisation of the pilgrimage was made possible after authorities in the north approved the bishopric’s request, submitted through the UN.

Those interested in attending may call church committee members Georgios Papapavlou at 99751215, Michalis Michael at 99620053 and Nicos Christou at 99634241.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close