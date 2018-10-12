Citizen Service Centre workers in safety protest after violent outburst

Employees of the Citizen Service Centre (CSC) on Nicosia’s Makarios Avenue carried out a one-hour work stoppage on Friday morning to protest the threat to their safety after a violent incident on Thursday afternoon.

Workers are calling for stronger security measures.

According to eye witnesses, a man had entered the CSC offices on Makarios Aveniou on Thursday afternoon to get a driving licence for his wife, though he did not have the necessary authorisation to do so.

When CSC employees told him they could not issue a driving licence for his wife without her written consent, the man lost his temper.

He exited the offices only to return a few minutes later with what he claimed to be the written and signed authorisation from his wife.

But when employees compared the signature to his wife’s authentic signature, they found that it was incompatible and repeated that a licence could not be issued without her authorisation.

Witnesses claim that tensions escalated with the man shouting verbal abuse and hitting the plastic protector that separated him from the CSC employee dealing with him.

In the process the man was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

The work stoppage lasted from 8am to 9am.