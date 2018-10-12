Court finds Laiki four guilty

Managing director of former Laiki Efthimios Bouloutas

Three former executives and the vice-president of the board of the now defunct Laiki Bank were found guilty of market manipulation and submitting false or misleading information by Nicosia criminal court on Friday.

The defendants were managing director Efthimios Bouloutas, deputy managing director Panayiotis Kounnis, the vice-president Neoclis Lysandrou and executive board member Marcos Foros.

The criminal court had ruled in March that the prosecutor had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against the accused in relation to both the charges they were facing.

They were charged with market manipulation and submitting false or misleading information with regard to publishing an interim consolidated financial statement in November 2011, in which they omitted to include a goodwill writedown of €330m for Marfin Popular Bank’s – as Laiki was then known – operations in Greece. The defendants had pleaded ‘not guilty’.

The bank was wound down in March 2013 as part of the island’s bailout agreement.

 

