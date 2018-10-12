Last taste of outdoor events

It comes as no surprise that many events in Cyprus are geared around food as Cypriots love to tuck in to a good hearty meal. The Fork Food Market returns with two events in October ready to fill the bellies of hungry Nicosians.

On Friday October 19 and 26, the Nicosia Municipal Gardens will once again transform into an open-air kitchen with a dozen stands cooking away and serving delicious bites to the public. The market caters to all tastes and diets and is not short of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free meals. Covering many continents, the public will be able to indulge in Asian bao buns, spicy vegetable noodles, pizzas, burgers and many more.

To quench the thirst in between and after food, the bar will serve cool beers and simple cocktails while music will play until midnight. The crowd is invited to eat, dance and enjoy the last few chances of outdoor events before the weather turns a bit greyer.

The food market is suitable for families as well as there is plenty of room for children to play, with even a small playground.

Fork Food Market

Street food market with cuisine from Italy, Asia and more. October 19&26. Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 7pm-11pm. Tel: 99567591