MPs make tampering with odometers a criminal offence

October 12th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Parliament voted on Friday to make tampering with vehicle odometers an offence, whose maximum penalty is one year in jail.

MPs amended provisions to include the offence of tampering with odometers, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to €1,700 or both.

The amendment introduces an obligation of installing an odometer on small passenger vehicles and small commercial vehicles, to record the distance travelled,

The bill bans removal, replacement, or any other intervention on an odometer, that will stop it from recording the distance, and regulates the procedure and conditions of replacing it with a new one.

