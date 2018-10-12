Music, exercise, colour: Run in Colour

The streets of Limassol will be painted with vibrant colours once again on Saturday for the 3rd Run in Colour. Inspired by the Holi Festival in India that is a Hindu spring festival celebrating the victory of good over evil, the Western world has adopted and adapted the colourful event.

MTN is supporting an entertaining event encouraging people to walk or run a distance with splashes of colour thrown their way. The Run gathers many followers and is popular for both those participating and those watching as even witnessing the explosion of colours is fun in itself. All of the money raised go towards young children with cancer and leukemia.

The event is being backed by high profile names including TV presenter Kostantina Evripidou and TV personality Giorgos Aggelopoulos-Ntanos in addition to other known personas from the fashion, business, sports and media world.

“MTN and RUN IN COLOUR are allying for the largest and most exciting event in Cyprus. With the slogan ‘We need fun’ MTN Run in Colour is supporting a sensitive group of society, children with cancer, and we are asking everyone to participate, become colourful and support such an important philanthropic cause,” said MTN’s Chief Commercial Officer, Thanos Chronopolous.

This year’s run sets off from Kirzi parking lot on Limassol’s seafront. Participants are invited to be there at 3pm to warm up as the run will begin at 4pm sharp. Runners can walk or run the distance long the coast and will pass under colour stations where they will be sprayed from head to toe. At the finish line, a colourful music festival will await!

The first MTN Run in Colour gathered 6,000 participants where as in the second year that doubled to 12,000. In this third edition MTN is inviting people of all ages and backgrounds to be part of the fun day. Children, elders, youth and company groups are encouraged to take part.

Each ticket-holder gets a t-shirt and sunglasses which are required to go through the run.

Be part of the most colourful event of the year and get your tickets from Ayios Nikolaos kiosk in Limassol, Octagono kiosk in Nicosia, Giovanni kiosk in Larnaca and Time Out in Paphos. Online tickets are also available at www.runincolour.com.

MTN Run in Colour

