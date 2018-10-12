News podcast: Jansen’s latest book was inspired by her experiences at the 2011 Egyptian revolution

October 12th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

    • Michael Jansen’s latest book was inspired by her experiences at the 2011 Egyptian revolution
    • Improve your driving with new app
    • Will financial incentives lure film-makers to the island
    • St Paul’s gets a new window to mark its 125th anniversary

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

