Nicosia march in memory of brutal death of Greek gay activist

A march in memory of Zak Kostopoulos, Greek drag performer (Zackie oh!) and activist of the LGBTIQ+ and HIV positive movements, who was brutally killed on September 21 in central Athens, will take place in Nicosia at 6pm on Friday.

The march will depart from Phaneromeni square and will move through Ledras and Onasagorou streets, ending at the square of the old municipal market for a memorial party.

Video footage of the incident shows Kostopoulos, 33, attempting to escape from a jewellery store near Omonia square as two men, the store’s owner, 73, and a passer-by, 55, repeatedly assault him.

Additional footage shows police officers continuing the assault on Kostopoulos after they arrived and before taking him away in handcuffs. Kostopoulos died on the way to the hospital.

Initial reports attempted to portray the killing as self-defence, with the defendants claiming that Kostopoulos had entered the shop intending to rob it. Subsequent accounts claimed that the victim was only attempting to escape a brawl that had started nearby, and panicked when he was locked inside the store.

Both the store owner and the passer-by have been charged with manslaughter and have been conditionally released pending trial, while a probe has also been launched into the behaviour and excessive force used by the police officers called to arrest Kostopoulos.