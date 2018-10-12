Nicosia march in memory of brutal death of Greek gay activist

October 12th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Nicosia march in memory of brutal death of Greek gay activist

Zak Kostopoulos was beaten to death in Athens on September 21

A march in memory of Zak Kostopoulos, Greek drag performer (Zackie oh!) and activist of the LGBTIQ+ and HIV positive movements, who was brutally killed on September 21 in central Athens, will take place in Nicosia at 6pm on Friday.

The march will depart from Phaneromeni square and will move through Ledras and Onasagorou streets, ending at the square of the old municipal market for a memorial party.

Video footage of the incident shows Kostopoulos, 33, attempting to escape from a jewellery store near Omonia square as two men, the store’s owner, 73, and a passer-by, 55, repeatedly assault him.

Additional footage shows police officers continuing the assault on Kostopoulos after they arrived and before taking him away in handcuffs. Kostopoulos died on the way to the hospital.

Initial reports attempted to portray the killing as self-defence, with the defendants claiming that Kostopoulos had entered the shop intending to rob it. Subsequent accounts claimed that the victim was only attempting to escape a brawl that had started nearby, and panicked when he was locked inside the store.

Both the store owner and the passer-by have been charged with manslaughter and have been conditionally released pending trial, while a probe has also been launched into the behaviour and excessive force used by the police officers called to arrest Kostopoulos.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close