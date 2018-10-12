North murder suspect believed to have fled to the Republic

Muhammad Salman, a Pakistani national, who is wanted by the Turkish Cypriot authorities for the murder of 53-year-old artist Hasan Isık Ozgocmen, may have illegally crossed into the Republic, the Turkish Cypriot daily newspaper Kibris said on Friday.

Photos of Salman were released on Thursday by the Turkish Cypriot authorities in an attempt to locate him as soon as possible, since he is wanted for the murder of Ozgocmen, committed on September 30 in the north eastern town of Trikomo

Kibris reported that recent police investigations confirmed Salman as the chief suspect. Salman arrived in northern Cyprus in 2015 but was illegally resident since June this year.

Friends of Salman who were questioned by Turkish Cypriot police informed them that he had expressed a desire to move to Limassol. Police investigations that followed revealed that if Salman did move into the Republic, he did not do so legally through the checkpoints.

The bicommunal technical committee on crime and criminal matters has been informed, the daily added, with co-president Hakki Onen confirming that the Greek Cypriot authorities have been informed but have yet to receive any information on the matter.