Park Avenue Residences – Luxurious Houses in the City Centre

Park Avenue Residences are luxurious city houses located in the centre of Pafos Town. Boasting magnificent town and sea views, their central location offers unique access to all amenities and services, blue flag beaches, hotels and resorts, international golf courses, entertainment venues and shopping malls. The residences are also close to a plethora of archaeological sites and places of interest, including the renowned Pafos Harbour with its colourful promenade of shops, taverns, restaurants and markets. The central gardens of Pafos Town are located directly opposite the development, making PARK AVENUE RESIDENCES a sought-after development in a unique location.

Park Avenue Residences is the 6th new development by Aristo Developers in 2018, and forms part of the rich and enviable range of more than thirty projects the Group is currently developing in Pafos, Limassol and Nicosia, complementing the collection of 265 developments of the Company throughout Cyprus.

With years of experience and expertise at its belt, Aristo Developers, as the largest developer in the country, boasts such milestones as the Kings Avenue Mall in Pafos, the private International School of Paphos, theme parks such as Aphrodite Water Park, and golf courses such as the world-renowned Secret Valley Golf Club at Venus Rock Golf Resort, set to become the largest coastal resort of the Eastern Mediterranean under development.

Building on a track record of consistency and trust over the past 38 years, Aristo Developers continues to lead the land development sector in Cyprus by designing and delivering projects of international dimension while supporting and strengthening the economy of our country and especially Pafos where it plans to develop many other new unique projects.

For more information and full presentation of the project, please contact ARISTO DEVELOPERS toll- free at: 8000 2747 or visit www.aristodevelopers.com.