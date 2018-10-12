Plenty of art to go around in Lania

If there’s one thing the tucked away village of Lania is known for, it is artists. With a dozen foreign and local artists residing there, Lania has been colourfully revamped. From a permanent photo exhibition running along the village to artists’ studios there’s plenty of art to go around.

A platform to show off these artistic endeavours is the two-day festival Lania Painters on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the picturesque corners of Lania while exploring the galleries of artists John Corbidge, Michael Owen, Antonis Rizopoulos and Pat Thompson.

Apart from the studios, a jewellery exhibition with handmade items will also be on, as well as handcrafted gifts and upcycled furniture; an environmentally friendly movement that is slowly rising on the island.

Adding to the artistic feel of the weekend, a slideshow presenting the first 13 years of Dance Cyprus will be on, while pupils of Lania Art School will also showcase their work.

Those who like resting with a good book, can sit and read at the Library will others may explore the museums of the village and discover more about the local life. The Old Olive Press and the Commanderia Storage Museum are not to be missed. Similarly, the Shoemaker’s workshop is an interesting little corner.

The festival is organised by the painters along the Community Council of Lania.

Lania Painters

Arts festival with open artist studios, jewllery exhibition and more. October 13 – 14. 11am-7pm. Lania village, Limassol. Free. Tel: 25-432333