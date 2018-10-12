Remand for cannabis suspect

An eight-day remand was issued on Friday by the Limassol district court against a 37-year-old man arrested on Thursday after the drug squad said they found 30 cannabis plants and 90 grammes of cannabis in a residence he rented in Limassol.

According to drug squad spokesperson Stelios Sergides, the 37-year-old, who was known to the police for previous drug cases, was initially arrested for offences involving high alcohol consumption and causing a public nuisance.

A search warrant was issued following his arrest for a house he rented in Limassol, not his permanent residence which is located in another part of the city.

During the search, 90 grammes of cannabis were found in a freezer, while 30 cannabis plants, ranging from 20 to 100 centimetres in height, were found in a specially designed room with lighting, ventilation and water supply systems, police said.

