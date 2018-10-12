Russia arrests players over violent attacks

October 12th, 2018 Football, Sport 0 comments

Russia arrests players over violent attacks

A combination photo shows Russian players Alexander Kokorin (L) and Pavel Mamayev

A Moscow court ordered the arrest of Russian football internationals Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev late on Thursday after they were charged over violent attacks in central Moscow.

Zenit St Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamayev could face jail and will be held in custody for two months over the attacks captured on CCTV on Oct. 8.

Footage circulated widely by Russian media shows a man being kicked and punched by a group of people and another incident in which two civil servants appeared to be assaulted in a cafe. The two footballers were present at both incidents.

The court also ordered Kokorin’s younger brother, Kirill, be held for two months.

The three men have been charged with hooliganism, the court said, which carries a jail term of up to seven years.

Kokorin told the court he repented and apologised to one of the victims, but the court rejected his lawyer’s request to release him pending trial, RIA news agency reported.

The players also face possible sanctions from their clubs.

Kokorin has 48 caps for Russia but missed this year’s World Cup in his home country with a knee injury. Mamayev has represented the national team 15 times but also was not included in the World Cup squad.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close