Suspected drug trafficker to be extradited to Greece

A 63-year-old Limassol resident was arrested on Friday on a European warrant in connection with a drugs trafficking case involving about six tonnes of cannabis intercepted in Greece last year.

The man was arrested at around 9am while he was preparing to travel abroad from Larnaca airport.

During passport control, officers saw that he had an outstanding European warrant for his arrest that was issued by Greece in connection with some six tonnes of processed cannabis worth €70m discovered by authorities on a tugboat sailing south of Crete in December last year.

The boat had sailed from Cyprus to Syria and was on its way to Malta when it was raided by Greek commandos.

The man appeared before the Larnaca district court where he objected to being extradited to Greece. He will remain in custody until October 18 when his extradition process is scheduled to start.