Suspected drug trafficker to be extradited to Greece

October 12th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Suspected drug trafficker to be extradited to Greece

Larnaca court

A 63-year-old Limassol resident was arrested on Friday on a European warrant in connection with a drugs trafficking case involving about six tonnes of cannabis intercepted in Greece last year.

The man was arrested at around 9am while he was preparing to travel abroad from Larnaca airport.

During passport control, officers saw that he had an outstanding European warrant for his arrest that was issued by Greece in connection with some six tonnes of processed cannabis worth €70m discovered by authorities on a tugboat sailing south of Crete in December last year.

The boat had sailed from Cyprus to Syria and was on its way to Malta when it was raided by Greek commandos.

The man appeared before the Larnaca district court where he objected to being extradited to Greece. He will remain in custody until October 18 when his extradition process is scheduled to start.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close