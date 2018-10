Police arrested a 53-year-old woman, a resident of Cyprus, on Thursday in a Limassol village after she was found to be in possession of 200 boxes of anabolic steroids which are illegal in Cyprus.

Following a tip-off, officers searched the suspect’s home and seized 200 boxes with 100 tablets each, a product from Turkey, an external hard drive and a number of delivery receipts for parcels.

The woman was taken to the local police station and detained.