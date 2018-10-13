A minute with Maria Hadjimichael Researcher in Political Ecology

Where do you live?

I live in the beautiful Kaimakli in Nicosia with my partner and our four cats

Best childhood memory?

First thing that comes to my mind are memories linked with my family harvesting potatoes. My grandad was a farmer and when I was a child the whole family would help out. My brother and I would usually spend our time climbing on (what seemed to be) massive mountains of potatoes which were cut and packed for planting. I think many of my favourite childhood memories are linked with experiences at both my grandads’ farmlands.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I am happy with any nice Asian restaurant, or a Greek meze type place with good veggie options. If I had to choose one dish, that would be my grandmother’s (veggie) ‘makaronia tou fournou’. I am vegetarian which makes the turning my nose against question easy – though I particularly hate the smell of boiled chicken.

What did you have for breakfast?

A coffee and toast with butter and home-made fig and whiskey jam.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Definitely a day person. A perfect night out would be a good concert and a perfect day out would be brunch with friends or a picnic at the beach combined with a swim.

Best book ever read?

One of the best books is Barbed Wire: An Ecology of Modernity by Reviel Netz. I loved how through the history of barbed wire, the book makes a link between fencing of property to enclosing animals to enclosing people.

Favourite film of all time and why?

One of my favourite films would be the Greek movie Xenia by Panos Koutras. I don’t think I can explain why – you should watch it.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Favourite destination was probably Barcelona visiting friends before the city was heavily gentrified. I loved the ambience of people in the squares and the use of public spaces for music and socialising. Dream trip at this point is probably Chiapas in Mexico.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

It is usually either Monsieur Doumani or Sandy Brour.

What is always in your fridge?

Home-made jams! (mainly because my mum makes a lot of it)

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A house with a garden in Kaimakli – it combines both!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Probably my late grandad Armenakis. He was quite old and hard of hearing by the time we realised we had so many things in common, particularly in terms of politics. I would love to have the opportunity to hear his life stories properly.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

The first thing that came to my mind was ‘why is it ending? We should organise a protest’! But I would actually / hopefully spend the day by the sea, with friends and beer.

What is your greatest fear?

To lose my will and optimism that the world can change.

Tell me a joke…

I am not very good at telling jokes. I tend to crack up before the punchline

Besides conducting research at the University of Cyprus, Maria is part of a citizens’ initiative called Initiative for the Protection of the Natural Coastline which campaigns for the protection of the natural and cultural heritage of the island (www.facebook.com/coastlinecy)